Keane, Mary J. Born March 19, 1933, in Meeliguleen, County, Kerry, Ireland, died peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Orland Park. Loving wife of the late Jimmy "Horse" Keane; dearest Mom of James (Susie), Anne (Steve) Rumchaks, Dennis (Mary), Michael (Karen), and Matthew (Elda); beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Hannah Lyne; proud grandma of David, Michael, Grace, Ryan, Lily, and Cara; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; countless cousins here and abroad; and a grand-sister-in-law to eleven. Although the "Kerrywoman" was small in stature, she was immense in the love she shared with her family and friends and was a social network before they existed. Mom was also very handy with a broom handle, which kept all of us in line. Although her last few years were marred by dementia, she kept her boundless spirit, sparkling eyes, and glorious smile for all who encountered her. We love you Mom. Rest in Peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. Services private. Arrangements are entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 708-422-2700. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 5, 2019