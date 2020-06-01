Boylan, Mary Katherine Beloved daughter of the late John and Loretta Boylan; loving sister of the late Margaret "Rita", John Patrick (Patricia C.), Robert (Arlene) and Bill (Gerry) Boylan; dear aunt of Jack (Judy), Bill (Leanne), Mary P. "Minnie" (Dan) Gaffney, Loretta (Tony) Gonzalez, Robert (Carol), Diane Carnery, Tony and the late Michael (Kim) Boylan; dearest great and great-great-aunt of many. Mary K was a devoted fan of Cary Grant. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial visitation will be held for a later date. Funeral info: 708-636-2320. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 1, 2020.