1955 - 2019
Mary Kamper Obituary
Kamper, Mary T. Age 63, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on July 19, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 5, 1955, in Chicago, IL. Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 32 years, Tim; her loving children, Tyler Kamper and Staci Kamper; her sister, Jackie (the late Bill) DeWilde; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Helene Jahnz; her brothers, Ronnie (the late Pat) Jahnz and Tommy (Teresa) Jahnz. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Mary's life, memorial donations may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.msfocus.org. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 and 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will be private. For information please call 815-436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019
