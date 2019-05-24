|
|
Loggins, Mary Jo (née Gasteier) Age 67, late, of Dolton. Beloved wife of Clarence; devoted mother of Duane (Jatanya) Loggins, Noani (Kenri) Avery, and Aldina Loggins; proud grandmother of DeJah, Dystini, Duane, Jr., Darrien, Kemaria, and Kemonte; loving daughter to the late Michael and Mary (née Caul) Gasteier; dear step-daughter of Susan Gasteier; loving sister of Theresa (Pete) Pacelli, Geraldine Szymanski, Michael (Theresa) Gasteier, Mark Gasteier, and Margaret Gasteier; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6), Dolton/South Holland. Lying-in-state Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at New Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 8400 S. Halsted, Chicago, IL 60620. Interment private. Call (708) 841-2300 or visit www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2019