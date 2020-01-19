|
Sonntag, Mary Jean "Sue" nee Prendergast, passed away on January 17, 2020 at her home in Palos Heights, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Raymond Sonntag retired C.F.D.; loving mother of William (Janina) Sonntag, James (Kristen) Sonntag and Heidi (Edward)Wagner; dear stepmother of Raymond, Jr. Sonntag, Antonio Sonntag, Alicia (John) Stang and Eric (Jules) Sonntag; dearest grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, and friend to many.Mary retired after 13 year of service as a 911 C.F.D. dispatcher. Visitation will be held Tuesday, 3-9 p.m. and Funeral Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. from the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills to St. Patricia Church, Hickory Hills, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Information please visit www.palosgaidasfh.com or call 708-974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020