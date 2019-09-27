|
|
Strus, Mary Jane (nee Petric) Age 92, of the East Side, Chicago, passed away on September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Joan (the late Jeff) Krillic, John (Debbie) and Michael (Cheryl) Strus; loving grandmother of Patrick (Laura) Krillic, Kevin Krillic, Marty (Becky) Strus, Maggie, Max, Joe and Sarah Strus; caring great-grandmother of Nolan Strus; dear sister of Dolores (the late William) Wright; dear sister-in-law of the late Harold (the late Jean) Strus, the late Dorothy (the late John) Chavka, the late Virginia Strus and the late Frances (the late Rudy) Novak; adored aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Long time officer of Slovenian Women's Union Branch 16, St. Florian Lodge #44 K.S.K.J. and St. George Seniors. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. George Church, 9546 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home, Chicago, IL, (773) 768-8800.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 27, 2019