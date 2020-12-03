Staresinich , Mary Jane
Mary Jane Staresinich (nee Rot), age 81, passed away November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Staresinich III. Loving mother of Lorraine (William) Davis, Helen (Ron) Kwaak, Kimberly Strabavy, Marcella Valentine, Denice Staresinich, Matthew (Linda) Staresinich IV, and Mary Jane (James) Meyers. Fond grandmother of 25 and great-grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Ron (the late Joan) Rot. Mary was a retired 30+ year employee of the Institute of Gas Technology. Funeral Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions: Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Limit on the Number of Visitors Allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. No food or beverages are permitted in the Funeral Home. For information: 708-687-2990.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com