Allard, Mary Jane (nee Briick) 93. July 26, 2019, late of Sarasota, FL. Beloved wife of the late Robert J.; loving mother of Paul E. (Susan), Thomas J., Peter J. (Angela), and Wendy (Michael) Preiser; fond grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of nine; sister of Leon (Kathleen), Gerald (Terry) and the late Richard Briick, Lois (the Late Raymond) Woock and Joan Klocke; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired Manager for Carson Pirie Scott in Evergreen Plaza. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. John Fisher Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info, (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019