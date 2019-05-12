Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
6707 W. 175th Street
Tinley Park, IL
Deneen, Mary H. (nee Meilner) Age 92, passed away May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Deneen for 58 years; loving mother of Bob (Mary) Deneen, Rita (the late Terry) Peloquin, Mary (Steve) Holdefer and the late Frank Deneen; cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of Ed (Phyllis) Meilner; the late Max Meilner, Marge Friess, Don Meilner, Jean Werner and Simon Meilner; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at St. George Church, 6707 W. 175th Street, Tinley Park on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, for a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private inurnment at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to a . Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019
