Deneen, Mary H. (nee Meilner) Age 92, passed away May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Deneen for 58 years; loving mother of Bob (Mary) Deneen, Rita (the late Terry) Peloquin, Mary (Steve) Holdefer and the late Frank Deneen; cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of Ed (Phyllis) Meilner; the late Max Meilner, Marge Friess, Don Meilner, Jean Werner and Simon Meilner; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at St. George Church, 6707 W. 175th Street, Tinley Park on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, for a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private inurnment at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to a . Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019