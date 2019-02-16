|
Gramczak, C.S.S.F., Sr. Mary Eulodia Died February 14, 2019, in Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago, IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 71 years. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine; beloved sister of Clara (the late Albert) Sirvinkas, the late Bernice (the late Charles) Kerpec, the late Sophie (the late Thomas) Sheehan, the late Teresa (the late Stanley) Trzeciak, the late Helen (the late Andrew) Stozek, the late Josephine (the late Joseph) Miskiewicz, and the late Genevieve (the late Raymond) Chlopecki; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Mother of Good Counsel Convent, 3800 W. Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation. Commendation will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 W. Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659. Info: 847-395-4000, Thomas K. Moore, Director.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2019