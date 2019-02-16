Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Mother of Good Counsel Convent,
3800 W. Peterson Ave.,
Chicago, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Good Counsel Convent,
3800 W. Peterson Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gramczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Gramczak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gramczak, C.S.S.F., Sr. Mary Eulodia Died February 14, 2019, in Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago, IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 71 years. Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine; beloved sister of Clara (the late Albert) Sirvinkas, the late Bernice (the late Charles) Kerpec, the late Sophie (the late Thomas) Sheehan, the late Teresa (the late Stanley) Trzeciak, the late Helen (the late Andrew) Stozek, the late Josephine (the late Joseph) Miskiewicz, and the late Genevieve (the late Raymond) Chlopecki; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Mother of Good Counsel Convent, 3800 W. Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation. Commendation will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 W. Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659. Info: 847-395-4000, Thomas K. Moore, Director.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.