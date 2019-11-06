|
|
Gill, Mary F. Age 78, at rest November 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Delia Gill (nee Tobin); loving sister of Winnie (Frank) Neidhart; cherished aunt of Mary (George) Bratkiv, Rita (Todd) Kahn, and Sean Neidhart; dear great-aunt of Katherine, Nick, Elizabeth, and Meghan Bratkiv, Alexandra and Joseph Kahn; fond cousin of the Gill, Tobin, Faherty, and the O'Donnell families. Mary was a proud Chicago Public Schools Teacher for 40 years, retiring from Mt. Greenwood School in 2002. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale, Evergreen Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Fund (JDRF); Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019