Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Basilica
Mary Franczak Obituary
Franczak, Mary W. (nee Rakiewicz) Beloved wife of the late Joseph Franczak; cherished mother of Gloria Franczak and Nicholas A. Franczak. Funeral Prayers for Mary will begin on Monday, November 18, 2019, 9:15 a.m. at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Avenue, proceeding to St. Hyacinth Basilica for Mass of Catholic Burial beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For funeral information, please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2019
