Franczak, Mary W. (nee Rakiewicz) Beloved wife of the late Joseph Franczak; cherished mother of Gloria Franczak and Nicholas A. Franczak. Funeral Prayers for Mary will begin on Monday, November 18, 2019, 9:15 a.m. at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Avenue, proceeding to St. Hyacinth Basilica for Mass of Catholic Burial beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For funeral information, please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2019