Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Mary Fahy Obituary
Fahy, Mary "Collette" (nee Tierney) Native of Carlow, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Edward "Eddie" Fahy; loving mother of Thomas, Mary C. (Mark Scott), Edward P. (Mary), Kathleen (Glen) Snajder, Una (Bryon) Dwyer and the late James Barry Fahy; devoted grandmother of Amanda, Kathleen, Caitlin, Erin, Colleen, Danielle, Michael, Kathryn Rose, Alden, Kailey and the late Ryan; cherished sister of John (Joan), James (Edna), Una (the late Harry) O'Malley and the late William (Esther), Angela (Harold) Finan, P.J. (Josie) and Madeline Tierney; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Francis of Assisi Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2020
