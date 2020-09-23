Oh Mary, I and Heidi will miss you dear lady. The only light is that you are now with Tony, and how great is that. I want to tell the whole Schultz family how beautiful it was to see someone so loved and cared for. You are wonderful people, your mom and dad did a great job. I will not think of Mary being sick, but I will choose to remember her in happier times. She so loved going to breakfast and out shopping. I would say Rest In Peace, but it somewhat is not what my heart is saying. I will remember you Mary, your wit, your swearing, your spunk, the smell of your cooking in the hallway, and your kinda feisty attitude, it was cute. Try and find my family if you can, tell them I miss them. Goodbye sweetheart... All our love, Jackie and Heidi SMith