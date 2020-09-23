1/
Mary F. Schulz
1934 - 2020
Schulz, Mary F.

Mary F. Schulz (nee Walsh), age 86, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Anthony, Retired CFD Battalion Chief. Loving mom of Gale (Pat CFD) Malone, Sharon (Steve) Hicks, Anthony C.D.A (Pam) Schulz, Laurie (Frank CCSPD) Varnagis and Kimberly CCSD (Todd CPD) LeFebvre. Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of William Walsh and the late Edward and Dorothy. Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9am until time of funeral service 11am at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St. Homer Glen. Mass and Interment are private. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
September 22, 2020
Oh Mary, I and Heidi will miss you dear lady. The only light is that you are now with Tony, and how great is that. I want to tell the whole Schultz family how beautiful it was to see someone so loved and cared for. You are wonderful people, your mom and dad did a great job. I will not think of Mary being sick, but I will choose to remember her in happier times. She so loved going to breakfast and out shopping. I would say Rest In Peace, but it somewhat is not what my heart is saying. I will remember you Mary, your wit, your swearing, your spunk, the smell of your cooking in the hallway, and your kinda feisty attitude, it was cute. Try and find my family if you can, tell them I miss them. Goodbye sweetheart... All our love, Jackie and Heidi SMith
