Krein , Mary F.
Mary F. Krein, nee Flynn, Age 74, passed away on October 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul G. Krein. Loving mother of Vanessa Krein, Veronica (James) Domnanovich and Paul A. (Cristina) Krein. Dear grandmother of Madison, Ethan, Lily, Brielle and Oliver. Cherished daughter of the late Estella (nee O'Neill) and the late Michael Flynn. Fond sister of the late Patricia, the late Donald, the late Eugene, the late John, the late Terrence, the late Sally, the late Edna and the late James. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid -19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Visitation, Saturday, October 17, 2020, 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with a Funeral Service and Time of Remembrance to be held at 7:30PM. Private cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
