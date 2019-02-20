Evans, Mary Virginia (neé McLaughlin) Age 81, passed away in peace and comfort onFebruary 18, 2019, after a well fought medical battle. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Thomas Evans; beloved daughter of John and Eleanor McLaughlin; beloved mother of Daniel Patrick, Michael John (Colleen), and Kathleen Mary; adoring grandmother to Sarah Kate, Andrea Raine, Samantha Christine, Matthew John, and Ryan Michael; cherished sister to Gerald (Beverly) McLaughlin and the late John (Anna) McLaughlin; sister-in-law to James (Joyce) Evans; beloved aunt to Patricia Komperda (Butch), Mary Beth (Tim) Menzer, Susan, Megan McLaughlin, John McLaughlin, and the late Lisa McLaughlin; great aunt to Brian (Valerie) Menzer, Nicole (Ryan) Wall, Lauren Menzer, Christian McLaughlin, and Eliana McLaughlin. Her memory will be held dearly by her many, many, family and friends. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother, real estate agent, marketer, and loving friend. Visitation will be heldFriday, February 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Avenue. Final prayers will be held at the funeral home onSaturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthias Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Final disposition private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Chicago Baseball Cancer Charities or the . For more information call773-561-6874. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary