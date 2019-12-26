Home

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
8925 S Kostner Ave
Hometown, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
8925 S Kostner Ave
Hometown, IL
Mary Ellen Mulcrone Obituary
Mulcrone, Mary Ellen (nee Schmitz) Age 92, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward James Mulcrone; loving mother of Ed (Dannie) Mulcrone, the late Jay, Pat (Mike) Walker, Jayne (the late Bob) Grabowski, Lee (Barb) Mulcrone, Bob (Donna) Mulcrone, Tom (Patti) Mulcrone, and Judy (Paul) Grzyb; cherished grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of six. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Mathias and Lillian Schmitz, along with her four siblings. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, both at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner Ave., Hometown, IL 60456. In lieu of flowers, please put forward an act of kindness or send someone a simple smile in memory of Mary Ellen Mulcrone.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 26, 2019
