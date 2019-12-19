|
|
Hartman, Mary Ellen (nee McGarry) Age 89. Devoted daughter of the late Michael and the late Hilda McGarry. Beloved wife of the late Ted Hartman and stepmom of Suan (late Graham) Davies. Loving sister of Dolores (Donald) Omasta, Michael (late Jacqueline) McGarry, and Rev. Peter W. McGarry O'Carm. Mary Ellen is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was a former employee of Walgreens and the Northwestern Dental School. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019, 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.), St. John. Funeral Services Saturday, December 21, 2019, DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake where visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with her brother Rev. Peter W. McGarry O'Carm presiding. Cemetery private. For more information, 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 19, 2019