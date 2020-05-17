Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family





(nee Podgorski) Age 93, of Oak Lawn, passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Cherished mother of Eileen (late Charles) Fitzer, Karen (Earl) Wacker, and Kevin, CFD (Cindy) Bernaciak. Proud grandmother of Guy (Jennifer) Fitzer, Jessica (John) Ewing, Melissa Wacker, and Kyle Bernaciak, CPD. Great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of the late Donald Podgorski and the late Len (Geraldine) Podger. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.



Owner of Mary Ellen's Tailoring in the Back of the Yards/St. Joseph Parish neighborhood for many years, she was proud to count the CPD 9th District officers as one of her many customers.



The family would like to thank her long time caregiver, Janina, for her love and devotion.



Services private and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home.



Sign Guest Book at



Bernaciak, Mary Ellen(nee Podgorski) Age 93, of Oak Lawn, passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Cherished mother of Eileen (late Charles) Fitzer, Karen (Earl) Wacker, and Kevin, CFD (Cindy) Bernaciak. Proud grandmother of Guy (Jennifer) Fitzer, Jessica (John) Ewing, Melissa Wacker, and Kyle Bernaciak, CPD. Great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of the late Donald Podgorski and the late Len (Geraldine) Podger. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.Owner of Mary Ellen's Tailoring in the Back of the Yards/St. Joseph Parish neighborhood for many years, she was proud to count the CPD 9th District officers as one of her many customers.The family would like to thank her long time caregiver, Janina, for her love and devotion.Services private and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home.Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store