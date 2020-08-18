LaRocco, Mary E.
Mary E. LaRocco (nee Guttersrud), age 73, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. LaRocco; loving mother of Christina (fiance Andrew Schanz) LaRocco and Kimberly (Paul) Hamilton; cherished grandmother of Nicholas LaRocco. Visitation Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Services and Interment are Private at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to the family preferred. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing observed, and a maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. For information: 708-687-2990.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com