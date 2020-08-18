1/
Mary E. LaRocco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaRocco, Mary E.

Mary E. LaRocco (nee Guttersrud), age 73, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. LaRocco; loving mother of Christina (fiance Andrew Schanz) LaRocco and Kimberly (Paul) Hamilton; cherished grandmother of Nicholas LaRocco. Visitation Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Services and Interment are Private at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to the family preferred. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing observed, and a maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. For information: 708-687-2990.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Mary & her Mother, Kay, where vital members of the IT A at Stevenson School. It was my privilege to work with them & it was difficult to lose Kay, the Grandma to us all. My heart is heavy with Mary's passing. My deepest condolences to her girls & all who lived her. His bless!
Bonnie L Plambeck
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved