Sister Mary Dionette Werner C.S.S.F.
Werner, C.S.S.F., Sister Mary Dionette Died May 15, 2020, in Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Chicago. IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 70 years. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and the late Angela. Beloved sister of the late Stanley (the late Fenizia), the late John, the late Helen and the late Casmir. Nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines a celebration of Sister Dionette's life with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 West Peterson, Chicago, IL 60659 would be appreciated. INFO: 847-395-4000, Thomas K. Moore, Director. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2020.
May 17, 2020
Sister Dionette was a life long friend of my family and she will be missed dearly. She was friends with my mother from Poland. She would spend summers with us and I loved and respected her as both a child and an adult. I was always thrilled to spend time with her, and cherished her pearls of wisdom. She always valued knowledge and education. She was a true servant of Christ and this world is a better place because of her life well lived. I know that she is at peace.
Lisa Chorzempa
Friend
