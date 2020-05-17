Sister Dionette was a life long friend of my family and she will be missed dearly. She was friends with my mother from Poland. She would spend summers with us and I loved and respected her as both a child and an adult. I was always thrilled to spend time with her, and cherished her pearls of wisdom. She always valued knowledge and education. She was a true servant of Christ and this world is a better place because of her life well lived. I know that she is at peace.

Lisa Chorzempa

Friend