Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mary Commiso Obituary
Commiso, Mary P. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Eugenia Commiso; caring sister of Betty (the late Joseph) Butir, Jeannie Gainer, Anthony Commiso, and the late Eugene (the late Elizabeth) Commiso; dear aunt of Gina Butir, Cheryl (Carmen) Baldo, Lisa (Andy) Alexander, Michael (Tina) Butir, Anthony E. Commiso, the late Pat and Gene Commiso and Ed Gainer; fond great-aunt and friend of many. Avid Cubs fan. Visitation Monday at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For more information, please call Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home at (847) 678-1950 or visit the website at www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019
