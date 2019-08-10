|
|
Cohn, Mary (nee Derra). Was born onJuly 27, 1939 in Streator, Illinois. She attended St. Anthony's grade school and Streator Township High School followed by Saint Joseph Nursing School in Joliet. After graduation, Mary moved to Chicago, where she worked as a visiting nurse for many years. While working in Evanston, she met Fred Cohn. Their first date resulted in an argument about whether the Chicago Tribune or the ChicagoSun-Times was the better newspaper. Staying true to her stubborn, German roots, Mary clipped an article from her favored newspaper which proved her point and mailed it to Fred because she knew she was right. This led to a second date, after which she knew she was right to choose him. They spent their days together, marrying onOctober 8, 1971, and lovingly proving each other right and wrong until Fred's passing onApril 30, 2014. Mary was a friend to many in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood and also in Union Pier, Michigan, where she and Fred spent as much time as possible each summer with their son Yale and their daughter Kate. Mary passed away onAugust 4, 2019, after sharing with Kate and Kate's husband, Alex Bittmann that both her mother and father were calling to her. She is with them now, and may we all find solace and peace in that transition. In addition to Yale (Grace Hendricks) and Kate, she leaves behind her brother, Frank and sister, Nini, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Services are private. Donations may be made towww.misericordia.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 10, 2019