|
|
Chaput, Mary T. Age 62, passed away on December 31, 2019, with family by her side. Mary was loving, patient, loyal, generous, joyful, one of a kind, and oh so cool. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and John McDonagh. Mary was the wife of Dennis Rybarczyk; mother of John (Maggie) Chaput; mamo of John Thomas and Joseph Patrick; sister of Agnes (Frank) Ruscello, Ann Marie McDonagh, Nora McDonagh and Barbara (Tommy) O'Toole; aunt of many; sister-in-law of Bernie (Dale) Stein. Visitation Sunday, January 5th, from 3:00 8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Benedict Church, 2215 W Irving Park Rd., in Chicago, for Mass on Monday, January 6, at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 3, 2020