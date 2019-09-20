Home

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Home
625 Busse Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Home
625 Busse Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Casper, Mary Pat (nee Bolin), 68, of Niles, September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Terry; loving mother of Michael (Joy); proud Grandmother of Connor, Liam, Makayla and Molly Casper; sister of Joe (Pat) Bolin, Colleen (Joe) Rothing, Jim (Geri) Bolin and Eileen (Dan) Murphy; sister-in-law to Sue (John) Spina and Rob (Teri) Casper; aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear daughter of the late Joe and Colletta Bolin; dear daughter-in-law of the late John (Felicia) Casper. Visitation will be held Sunday, from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 20, 2019
