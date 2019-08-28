|
Perez, Mary C. (nee Macias), age 98, at rest August 26, 2019. Loving wife of the late Arthur Perez; beloved mother of Eva (Steve) Dorich; cherished grandmother of Steven (Kathleen) and Alan (fiancée Elisha Trakanovich) Dorich; proud great-grandmother of Steven Waldron Dorich; loving sister of Connie (the late Robert) Cabrera, the late Frank (the late Martha) and the late Refugio (the late Margie) Macias; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday, August 30, 2019 8:45 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Rosary Hill Home 9000 W. 81st Street, Justice; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Rosary Hill Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2019