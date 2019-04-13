|
Biangmano, Mary E. (nee Crilly) Beloved wife of the late John G.; loving mother of Diane Wedel, John (Denise) and Loretta (Sam) Rizzo; dear grandmother of John, Sam, Anthony (Alison), Vincent (fiancee, Lauren), Mary, Elizabeth (Justin), Timothy and Mark; cherished great-grandmother of Austin and Grayson; fond aunt of Mary Douglas. Visitation Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Fabian Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 13, 2019