Bastounes, Mary (nee Pappas), age 93, died on February 17, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late Peter Bastounes for 39 years; cherished daughter of the late Christ and the late Evelyn Pappas; beloved sister of the late Gus (the late Mutzie) Pappas; devoted mother of James (Marie) Bastounes, the late Chris Bastounes, the late Gregory Bastounes, the late Lawrence Bastounes, Anna Maria Bastounes, the late Andrew (Joline) Bastounes; dear grandmother to the late Michelle (Michael) Skulemowski and Peter (Shari) Bastounes; great-grandmother to Kayla, Lisa, Jessica, Danielle, Bob, Will, and Ray; and much-loved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral service Thursday 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 18, 2020