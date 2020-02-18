Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Mary Bastounes
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Mary Bastounes

Mary Bastounes Obituary
Bastounes, Mary (nee Pappas), age 93, died on February 17, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late Peter Bastounes for 39 years; cherished daughter of the late Christ and the late Evelyn Pappas; beloved sister of the late Gus (the late Mutzie) Pappas; devoted mother of James (Marie) Bastounes, the late Chris Bastounes, the late Gregory Bastounes, the late Lawrence Bastounes, Anna Maria Bastounes, the late Andrew (Joline) Bastounes; dear grandmother to the late Michelle (Michael) Skulemowski and Peter (Shari) Bastounes; great-grandmother to Kayla, Lisa, Jessica, Danielle, Bob, Will, and Ray; and much-loved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral service Thursday 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 18, 2020
