|
|
Barry, Mary "Alice' (nee McDonagh), age 94. Beloved wife of the late Kevin, Sr. Dear mother of Kevin, Jr., Ret CPD (Ann), Susan (Thomas Vestal) Barry, Mary Jo (James) Guyette and Julie (Brian) Sheely; loving grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 10. Funeral Tuesday, 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. Christina Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020