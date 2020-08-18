Miserendino, Mary B.
Mary B. Miserendino (nee Balachia), age 96, beloved wife of the late John Miserendino; devoted daughter of the late Maria and Salvatore Balachia; loving mother of Laura (the late Jerry) Allen and John J. (Carolyn) Miserendino; dearest grandmother of Jason Allen , Jeremy (Amanda) Allen, Jacquelyn (George) Reynolds, Kelly (James) Fiacchino and Kristen (Mike) Thompson, Carla (Bret) and Jim (Isabel) Trezzo; devoted nana of Trent, Andrew, Isabella, Mia, Declan, Allysa, Jimmy, Andrew, Emma and Zoe; cherished adopted "grandma Dino" to many; dear sister-in-law of Frances (the late Coy) Burbridge, Rose (the late Sam) Miserendino, Frank (Mamie) Miserendino, Rose (Elmer) Stateman, Joseph (Frances) Miserendino, Dora (Ray) Trazeciak and Mary Ann (Wills) McDonald; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-8 P.M. Phase 4 Covid 19 regulations, Visitors must wear masks when attending visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Donations to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Mary would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
