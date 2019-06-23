|
|
Stathakes, Mary Ann (nee Ranallo) Age 90, of Franklin Park. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Lynne (Herman) Wellin and Susan (James) Meade; dear grandmother of Melissa (Derek) Levandowski and Alexander Wellin; cherished daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Ranallo; fond sister of the late William (Catherine) Ranallo; aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home, 10300 W. Grand Ave., one block east of Mannheim Road, in Franklin Park. Funeral Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Francis Borgia Chapel for the Deaf, 8318 W. Addison St., Chicago, for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment North Emblem Cemetery. For info, call (847) 455-1200 or visit cuneocolumbian.net.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019