Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W Grand Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 455-1200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W Grand Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W Grand Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Chapel for the Deaf
8318 W. Addison St.,
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stathakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne Stathakes


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Anne Stathakes Obituary
Stathakes, Mary Ann (nee Ranallo) Age 90, of Franklin Park. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Lynne (Herman) Wellin and Susan (James) Meade; dear grandmother of Melissa (Derek) Levandowski and Alexander Wellin; cherished daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Ranallo; fond sister of the late William (Catherine) Ranallo; aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home, 10300 W. Grand Ave., one block east of Mannheim Road, in Franklin Park. Funeral Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Francis Borgia Chapel for the Deaf, 8318 W. Addison St., Chicago, for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment North Emblem Cemetery. For info, call (847) 455-1200 or visit cuneocolumbian.net.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now