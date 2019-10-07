Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Vitek, Mary Ann nee Holubec; age 70. Beloved wife of William M. Vitek; devoted mother of William A. (Larissa), Timothy M. (Sarah) and Daniel Vitek; cherished grandma of Alexis, Mali, Nigel and Zane; fond sister of the late Marlene, John and James; loving aunt "Sissy" to J.P. And Brian. Visitation Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, October 9, 2019; Chapel Service, 11:00 a.m. at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. Interment, Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery, Willow Springs, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 17060 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 7, 2019
