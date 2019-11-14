Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
Mary Ann Sinisgalli Obituary
Sinisgalli, Mary Ann "Polly" (nee Powers) Age 80. Formerly of Bloomingdale, IL. Dear mother of the late Mark Carpenter. Fond former wife to the late Tony Sinisgalli; loving sister of Jeanne (the late Frank) Sorrentino and Larry J. (Maureen, nee McGrail) Powers; daughter of the late Lillian (nee Lahode) and Larry Powers. Polly was loved by and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, tip your servers generously and in cash the next time you dine out. Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi / Gamboney & Son Directors, at 6938 W. North Ave. (3 blocks east of Harlem, Chicago). Friday, November 15, 2019, family and friends will meet at St. Giles Church to celebrate Mass at 10:00 a.m. Polly's final committal service will be private. Info: 708-848-6661.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019
