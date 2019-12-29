Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Mary Ann Simpson Obituary
Simpson, Mary Ann "Tootsie" (nee Smith), age 87, of Lisle, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James "Jimmy" Simpson; loving mother to June Simpson (Carl Fowlkes) and Jamie Simpson (Scott Holmes); treasured "Gramma" to Danielle Clas; and adored sister, aunt, and friend to many. She impacted the lives of all who crossed her path. Her love and spirit will live on as she will always be remembered. A memorial service will be held January 18, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019
