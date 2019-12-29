|
Simpson, Mary Ann "Tootsie" (nee Smith), age 87, of Lisle, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James "Jimmy" Simpson; loving mother to June Simpson (Carl Fowlkes) and Jamie Simpson (Scott Holmes); treasured "Gramma" to Danielle Clas; and adored sister, aunt, and friend to many. She impacted the lives of all who crossed her path. Her love and spirit will live on as she will always be remembered. A memorial service will be held January 18, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019