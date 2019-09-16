|
Ralston, Mary Ann Age 84, of Oak Lawn, IL, passed awaySeptember 13, 2019. Mary Ann is the loving wife of Richard Ralston; devoted mother to Lori Trusiak, Scott (Susan) Ralston, and Jennie (Travis) Gordon; proud grandmother to Scott, Zachary, Ian, and Hailey; cherished aunt to many. Visitation will beTuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral 11:30 a.m. at Zimmerman-Sandeman Funeral Home, 5200 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. She will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 16, 2019