Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mehaljevic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Mehaljevic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Mehaljevic Obituary
Mehaljevic, Mary Ann (nee Doyle) Age 80, of Oak Forest, formerly of Lake Havasu City, AZ. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Mehaljevic; loving mother of Robert Mehaljevic, Jr. and Linda (Carmen) LaPorte; dearest grandmother of Micheal LaPorte, Sean Mehaljevic, Nicole LaPorte, and Micheal Mehaljevic; fond sister of Kathryn (the late Fred) Kruse and the late Sandie (Jack) Powers. Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, July 1, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, to St. Damian Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now