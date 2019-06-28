|
Mehaljevic, Mary Ann (nee Doyle) Age 80, of Oak Forest, formerly of Lake Havasu City, AZ. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Mehaljevic; loving mother of Robert Mehaljevic, Jr. and Linda (Carmen) LaPorte; dearest grandmother of Micheal LaPorte, Sean Mehaljevic, Nicole LaPorte, and Micheal Mehaljevic; fond sister of Kathryn (the late Fred) Kruse and the late Sandie (Jack) Powers. Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, July 1, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, to St. Damian Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 28, 2019