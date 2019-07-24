Kaczorowski, Mary Ann Passed away suddenly, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital. Mary Ann was born March 14, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Motel) Murzanski. On May 20, 1967, she was united in marriage to Norbert Kaczorowski who preceded her in death on January 15, 2009. Mary Ann is survived by her two children, David (Beth Anne) Kaczorowski of Chicago, Karen (Jon) Bale of Portage; three granddaughters, Alison, Courtney, Brianna; sister-in-law, Barbara Jean; and brother-in-law, Felix Zaczek of Lemont, IL. Mary Ann was a homemaker for most of her life and it showed in her devotion to her family which always came first. So, it was no surprise that she moved to Portage 15 years ago to be a part of her granddaughters' lives. Family and friends will be received 3:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Redmond Funeral Home, Kalamazoo. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Quilting Group. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 24, 2019