Mary Ann H. Segvich
Segvich, Mary Ann H.

Mary Ann H. Segvich, Nee Mravca. Sept. 26, 2020. Age 85. Devoted wife of the late Samuel V. Segvich. Loving mother of Samuel J. (Karen) Segvich, Nancy (Bill) Shurilla, and Mark (Kim) Segvich. Cherished grandmother of 7. Mary Ann was preceded in death by three brothers. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Relatives and friends will gather at 11:30 A.M. at St. Christina Church, 3342 W. 111 th St., (111 th & Homan Ave.), Chicago, Il. 60655, for Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Christina Church
