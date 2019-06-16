|
Garbauski, Mary Ann (nee Sansone) Beloved wife of the late Albert Garbauski; loving mother of Anthony, the late Leonard, Al (Maureen), MaryAnne (Ed) Gerdow, and Tom ( Mary Ann); cherished grandmother of Jamie (John), Mike, Kateri, and Mikayla; adored great-grandmother of Johnny and Leo; devoted daughter of the late Salvator and the late Mamie; dear sister of 16 brothers and sisters; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th St. Funeral Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Lying in State at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. Funeral Info: call (312) 842-8681 or visit www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019