|
|
Cavanaugh, Mary Ann Mary Ann Cavanaugh (nee Agnew), age 72, beloved wife of the late James T. Cavanaugh; loving mother of James Jr. (Deanne) Cavanaugh, Mary Frances (James) Macciaro, Kathleen (Penny) Cavanaugh, John (Terri) Cavanaugh; cherished grandmother of Matt and Nick Panico, Brandon and Rachel Macciaro, Justin, Christopher and Crystal Leato, Wilhelmina Cavanaugh, Ryan and Madison Cavanaugh; dear great grandmother of Oliver Leato and Ellie Panico; adoring sister of Bill (Carol) Agnew, Kathy (Karl Johnson) Studenroth and Rita (Mike) Sullivan. Funeral Services and Interment private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Info: 708-429-3200. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020