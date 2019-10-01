|
Szabo, Mary A. (née Creve), age 91, born in Belgium, passed away onSeptember 29, 2019. Survivors include her sister, Martha Walgraeve-Creve of Hoboken, Belgium, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Maria (née De Sutter) and her siblings, Robert August Creve, O.P., Irene Luyckx, Paula Rolland, Louis, Simon, and their spouses. Visitation, 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. onThursday, October 3at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55thSt., Countryside. Family and friends will process to St. Cletus Catholic Church, LaGrange for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info:(708) 352-6500or hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 1, 2019