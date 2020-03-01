|
|
Shaughnessy, Mary A. (nee Murphy). Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Edward J. Shaughnessy. Devoted mother of Timothy, Thomas, Susan (Michael) Rohde, and the late Terrence Shaughnessy. Proud grandmother of Erin, Brian, Kristie, and George. Cherished great-grandmother of Julian. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Corpus Christi Monastery of the Poor Clares, 2111 S. Main St, Rockford IL, 61102, would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020