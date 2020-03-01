Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Mary A. Shaughnessy

Mary A. Shaughnessy Obituary
Shaughnessy, Mary A. (nee Murphy). Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Edward J. Shaughnessy. Devoted mother of Timothy, Thomas, Susan (Michael) Rohde, and the late Terrence Shaughnessy. Proud grandmother of Erin, Brian, Kristie, and George. Cherished great-grandmother of Julian. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Corpus Christi Monastery of the Poor Clares, 2111 S. Main St, Rockford IL, 61102, would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020
