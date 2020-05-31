Zabilka, Marvin 91, World War II Navy Veteran and retired Chicago Fire Fighter; beloved husband of the late Dolores "Dolly" Zabilka (nee Janusz); loving father of Sharon (Sal) Arena, Gary (Annette) and late Larry (Kim) Zabilka; dearest grandfather of Michael and John (Carrie) Arena, Krista (Patrick) Volk, Katrina (Paul) Lima and Karla (Joseph) Limonciello; predeceased by his six siblings; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Marvin was a member of St. Richard Golden Agers and Church Usher; Zientek Post #419 American Legion; Archer Heights Civic Association. He lived his last couple of years at Brookdale Burr Ridge, after living 60 years on South Kilpatrick Avenue among his wonderful friends of St. Richard's Parish. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For further information: www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com 708-839-8999 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.