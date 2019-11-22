|
|
Weinstein, Marvin I. Marvin I. Weinstein, who spent much of his life traveling the world, embarked on his final journey on November 12, 2019. He was 82. Mr. Weinstein, a resident of Morton Grove, was born in Chicago on June 20, 1937 to Abe Weinstein and Eleanor Szymanski. He graduated from Mendel High School and attended DePaul and Northwestern universities. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1958 to 1962. Mr. Weinstein worked at the Chicago Sun-Times for 38 years, as a sportswriter and copy editor, and later as a features writer and copy editor. He visited more than 80 countries, and wrote frequently for the Sun-Times Travel section. He liked adventurous travel involving hiking, trekking and bicycling. He trekked through places as diverse as India (which he visited five times), Tuscany, the Andes and Nepal, and biked through Bavaria and Oregon. Mr. Weinstein is survived by his wife, Virginia Van Vynckt; children, Lian Weinstein and Daniel Weinstein; nephew, Steven (Amber) Ploense; two great-nieces, Emily and Elise Ploense, and honorary daughter, Kathy (Mark) Jensen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Weinstein. There will be no visitation or services. The family will host a memorial gathering on December 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly (Chicago chapter), the Elephant Sanctuary (Tennessee), or Orphans of the Storm (Deerfield, Illinois). Or, donate to a homeless shelter or animal rescue group of your choice.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2019