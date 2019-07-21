|
Piasecki, Marvin M. Army Veteran. Cherished husband and best friend for over 51 years of Darlene (nee Heyer); loving father of Mandy (Justin) Sawier and Lori (Clay) Naccarato; grandfather of Emma and Brian Sawier and Nicholas and Jillian Naccarato; devoted son of the late Vincent and Lottie (nee Placzek); fond brother of Thomas (Patti) Piasecki and Michael (Patty) Piasecki; uncle of many nieces and nephews; admirable brother-in-law to Linn Heyer and the late Thomas, Ken and Virginia Heyer; loyal friend to many. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wellness House, 131 N. County Line Road, Hinsdale, IL 60521 or wellnesshouse.org, "In Memory of Marvin Piasecki" would be appreciated. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019