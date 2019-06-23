|
Goldstein, Marvin L. Marvin L. Goldstein, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Barbara S. Goldstein, nee Simon. Loving father of Tamara Goldstein, Adrienne (Michael) Levin, and Susan (Ian) Snyder. Adored grandfather of Mollye, Sophie, and Louis Levin, Ethan and Rebecca Snyder. Beloved uncle of Steven Simon. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to his devoted caregivers, Fran, Berris, and Belina Galindo. He will be dearly missed by many other extended family and friends including Phyllis Cable. Funeral service Monday, 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to RefugeeOne, 4753 N. Broadway, STE 401, Chicago, IL 60640
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019