Heichman, Marvin We are greatly saddened by the passing of Marvin Heichman (1937-2019). A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and son, friend to many, avid Cubs fan, music lover, poker player, and all-around good guy. A life-long resident of Chicago, with family ties to Israel, he was the beloved husband of Nancee; cherished father of Fred, Marci (Rob), Alan, Brad (fiancé Andrea), and Mark; adored grandfather of Shayna (fiancé Tuni), Ben, Adam, Izzy, Jared, Alex, Jackson, Paige, and Rebecca; former husband of Ilene; son of the late Sarah and the late Morton; brother to Reva (Levy van Leeuwen); father-in-law to Mara; uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews. Memorial service Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, IL 60022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations toKeshet, keshet.org. Funeral Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019