Glick, Marvin H. Marvin H. Glick, age 83. Beloved husband of Muriel, nee Vernick. Loving father Steven (Melanie) Glick and Michelle Glick. Proud grandfather of Noah Glick. Dear brother of Ken (the late Bobbie) Glick. Service Tuesday, 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ARK, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 2, 2020