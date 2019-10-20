|
|
Davis, Marvin Marvin Davis, age 90. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict (1951-1952). Reunited in death with his beloved and inseparable twin brother Jerome Davis. Loyal and devoted friend of Morene Dunn-Axler, and Stuart Orelove. Devoted cousin of Elaine (Jay), Stewart (Mitzie) and Josie (Dr. Steve) and Judy Davis, and caregiver Dan Reynolds. Graveside service Wednesday, 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave. (Sec. E), Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60603, Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093, [email protected] or Youth Centers of Israel, 100 E. Huron St. , Chicago, IL 60611, www. ycoi.org. Shiva Wednesday at Morene Dunn-Axler residence 5 PM-8 -PM, Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019