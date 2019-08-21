Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Marvin C. Smith Obituary
Smith, Marvin C. Age 90, beloved husband of the late Lorrie (nee Wanderski); loving father of James (Debbie) Smith and Debbie (the late Thomas) Humphrey; dearest grandfather of Derrick (Gina) Smith, Jamie (Douglas) Okrasinski and Jason Pawlowski; dear great-grandfather of Jackson, James and Emily. Visitation Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service 5:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th Orland Park. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019
